Inside look at MO medical marijuana site

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Heartland News got its first look at the site of a potential medical marijuana cultivation facility and dispensary in Missouri.
Right now, it’s an empty warehouse in Kennett. Dr. Tim McPherson, a physician in Kennett, said they’re planning for 30-thousand square feet of canopy space on one side of the warehouse. On the other side will be a manufacturing section.
“I’m just wanting to get started,” said Dr. McPherson.
The group’s currently getting everything ready for the application forms. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is planning to release them on June 4, 2019.
“Once the application gets in, and if we’re accepted and we’re fortunate enough for that to happen, then I think, then I’ll start getting excited,” said Dr. McPherson.
There’s another room at the main entrance to the building that would be turned into the dispensary.
“I probably have over a thousand patients right now that would benefit from medical marijuana. Anything from seizure disorder to chronic post-traumatic stress disorder to anxiety to opioid use,” said Dr. McPherson.
He and his team started planning for this last August with the City of Kennett’s help.
“We see this as a great project and we’re very, very excited about it,” said Jim Grebing, City of Kennett Director of Economic Development.
Grebing said it’ll bring more than jobs and new technology to the area.
“Also, the potential for these problems maybe helping with opioid issues or providing an increased level of pain management healthcare for citizens in this part of the bootheel,” said Grebing
“I’m excited for the fact that they have another option, a much safer option,” said Grebing.
According to Dr. McPherson, it’s a requirement to have security for all aspects of the business and said they have plans to hire a local security team.
They also hope to open four additional dispensaries starting in the St. Louis going south along I-55.
