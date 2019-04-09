IL Sheriffs to particpate in Scott’s Law traffic awareness campaign April 12-19

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - Sheriff’s Departments across Illinois will be participating in traffic awareness April 12-19.
The campaign is aimed at Scott’s Law and distracted driving violators.
The Illinois Sheriff’s Association urges all motorists to obey all the rules of the road and stay focused when driving. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Department will be participating in the campaign.
Scott’s Law mandates that:
- When approaching a stationary authorized emergency vehicle, when the authorized emergency vehicle is giving a signal by displaying alternately flashing red and blue lights or amber or yellow warning lights, a person who drives an approaching vehicle is to proceed with due caution, yield the right-of-way by making a lane change into a lane not adjacent to that of the authorized emergency vehicle. If possible with due regard to safety and traffic conditions, if on a highway having at least four lanes with not less than two lanes proceeding in the same direction as the approach vehicle.
- Proceed with due caution, reduce the speed of the vehicle, maintain a safe speed for road conditions, if changing lanes would be impossible or unsafe.
Sixteen officers have been hit while conducting traffic stops on the side of the road in 2019. Four officers have died due to traffic crashes.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.