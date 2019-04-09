Heartland agencies participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back event

(KFVS) - Multiple law enforcement agencies throughout the Heartland are planning to participate in the next National Prescription Drug Take Back event.
People wanting to dispose of unused, expired, or unwanted prescription medication can drop these items off at various locations on Saturday, April 27.
The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office will be accepting the unwanted medications at the Williamson County Administration Building in Marion, Illinois from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m.
Special containers will be used to collect the unwanted drugs which will be disposed of by the DEA in an environmentally safe way.
Residents wishing to dispose of needles and “sharps” can also drop these items off during the event. These items do need to be kept separate from the medications.
According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, John A. Logan College, West Frankfort, West City, Cobden, Anna, Mt. Vernon, DuQuoin, McLeansboro, and Pinckneyville Police Departments, and the Franklin, Saline, Massac, and Perry County Sheriff’s Offices will also host drug take back collection sites.
Hundreds of other law enforcement agencies are expected to participate in the event.
For more information or to find a location near you click here.
