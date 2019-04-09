FDA: Patient harm reported due to sudden discontinuation of Opioid pain medicine

WASHINGTON (KFVS) - The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is reporting they have received reports of serious harm in patients who are physically dependent on opioid pain medicines suddenly having the medicines discontinued, or the dose decreased suddenly.
Rapid discontinuation can result in uncontrolled pain or withdrawal symptoms.
The serious withdrawal symptoms, uncontrolled pain, psychological distress, and suicide.
The FDA is requiring changes to health providers on how to safely decrease the dose in those who are dependent on the medicines.
The agency is asking providers to create a patient-specific plan to gradually taper the dose of the Opioid and ensure ongoing monitoring and support.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.