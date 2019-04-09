Early morning fire damages Cambria, IL home

CAMBRIA, IL (KFVS) - An early morning fire causes extensive damage to a home in Cambria, Illinois.
Crews were called around 2:19 a.m. to a home on Iowa Street on Tuesday, April 9.
According to Cambria Fire Chief Ron Modglin, the cause of the fire is unclear but he does not believe it is suspicious.
The State Fire Marshal is unable to inspect the scene because officials believe the structure is too unsafe.
Even with the extensive damage, investigators are working to discover a cause.
Yellow tape can be seen tied around the property of the home to keep people away. The roof of the home is no longer intact and the window frames are blackened by soot.
Chief Modglin says the owner of the home was not at the house when the fire broke out, but three dogs were inside.
No one was hurt battling the fire.
Hurst and Carterville Fire Departments provided Cambria Fire Department with mutual aid.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.