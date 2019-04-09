Driver says he fell asleep, vehicle ends up on its roof in someone’s backyard

GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A rollover collision in Graves County, Kentucky happened on Doran Drive in Wingo, Kentucky.
Graves County deputies said they responded to the backyard of a residence where they found the vehicle flipped onto its roof.
The driver has been identified as 19-year-old, Miles Martin, of Benton. Deputies said he had been eastbound on KY 339 W.
Martin told deputies he fell asleep.
After deputies investigated, they said Martin crossed US 45 S, went through lot of a local businesses, dropped off an embankment and overturned into the back yard of a residence.
The vehicle landed just 20 feet from the home.
Deputies said the people inside the home heard the collision and called for assistance.
Martin had been wearing his seat belt.
Deputies said that injuries would have been more severe if he had not.
He was treated at the scene by Mayfield/Graves County EMS and was transported to an area medical center.
