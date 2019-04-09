Caught on camera: Construction equipment used to rip out, steal ATM

(CBS) - Camera footage shows a digger used in construction driving through a security gate then tearing an ATM out of the wall.
It happened at a garage outside Dungiven, Ireland on Sunday morning.
The cash machine was lifted into a Citroen Berlingo car which had parts of its roof cut off. A number of masked men are seen in the footage.
The raid lasted just over four minutes. Afterwards, the car was driven away with the cash machine sticking out of the roof.
It is the latest in a series of cash machine thefts on both sides of the Irish border, with the Police Service of Northern Ireland saying it was the eighth such incident in 2019.
The digger was stolen from a building site farther down the road, before being driven to the garage.
The week before, there were two separate incidents of cash machine thefts, one outside a shop in County Antrim and the wall of a bank in County Monaghan in the Irish Republic.
Police warned there could be several gangs involved in the theft of cash machines in Northern Ireland.
“There are going to be less and less ATMs about now because of these attacks,” shop owner Martin O’Kane said. “There is one basically happening every week now.”
Police have appealed for anyone with information on the Dungiven incident to come forward.
Detective Inspector Richard Thornton said a digger taken from a site close to the shop had been used to rip the machine from the wall.
