Carbondale high school students learn process of proposing legislation

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - Dozens of high school students spent the day at Southern Illinois University Carbondale learning the process of proposing legislation.
The event on Monday, April 8 was part of Senator Paul Schimpf’s Youth Advisory Council.
The Council invited students from high schools across the 58th Senate District to hear from local leaders, government officials, as well as retired Navy Vice Admiral Nancy Brown.
“I thought it was a great opportunity to find something that I’m more interested in,” Ciara Taylor, student at Webber Township High School, said. “Now that I’ve been here and see and actually hear, I really do care because it pertains to me.”
She said she will be watching the news more closely now.
“I think doing stuff like this is a way for us to serve, I do think that this is really good for everyone that is involved,” John Patton, student at Carbondale Community High School, said.
He hoped the event would help him in his future career.
“I definitely would like to be involved politically,” he said.
During the afternoon, students broke up into random groups to work together on crafting ideas for new legislation. The ideas covered everything from education funding proposals to creating a tax on plastic shopping bags. In the end, they voted for a plan to undue the recent changes to the minimum wage.
