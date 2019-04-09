Bill requiring insurance companies to cover EpiPen alternatives moves to Illinois House

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - A bill that would require insurance agencies to cover EpiPen alternatives passed the Illinois Senate and moved on to the House.
Under Senate Bill 2047, health insurance companies would have to cover generic alternatives for EpiPens. The brand EpiPen is a device used to give the drug epinephrine, which is life-saving medication used when someone has a severe allergic reaction. The drug can cost hundreds of dollars.
This bill, first introduced in the Illinois Senate by Sen. Sue Rezin, would require health insurance companies to offer generic alternatives for insulin auto-injectors.
SB2047 was first filed in February. It passed the Senate on April 4 and now moves on to the House for consideration.
