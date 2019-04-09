6 arrested during 3 drug investigations in McCracken County, KY

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Six people are facing charges in connection to three drug investigations in McCracken County, Kentucky on Monday, April 8.
According to McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, Bobby Whitis, 47, met with an undercover detective to sell methamphetamine.
Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia was found in Whitis’ vehicle. He was arrested during the operation and was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.
Whitis was charged with:
- Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine).
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Marshall County Circuit Court bench warrant for Failure to Appear.
- Marshall County Circuit Court bench warrant for Probation Violation (For Felony Offenses)
- McCracken County District Court bench warrant for Failure to Appear
- Trigg County District Court bench warrant for Failure to Appear
In the second investigation, detectives were informed that Patricia Wildridge, 51, and Dedra Barnes, 54, were involved in methamphetamine.
During the investigation, a search warrant was executed and crystal methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia was found.
William Conner, 51, was also at the home and was in violation of his probation.
Patricia Waldridge was charged with:
- Possession Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Dedra Barnes was charged with:
- Possession Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
William Conner was charged with:
- Parole Violation Warrant for Absconding Supervision.
In the three investigation, detectives executed a search warrant at a home on Husbands Road in Paducah, Ky.
During the search detectives located George Walker and his son, Andrew A. Walker,18, of Paducah.
Detectives found marijuana, crystal methamphetamine, assorted items of drug paraphernalia, and stolen loaded 9 mm handgun. The gun had been reported stolen by a McCracken County resident 18 days ago.
Both George and Andrew Walker were arrested and lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail.
George Walker was charged with:
- Possession Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)
- Possession of MarijuanaDrug Paraphernalia – BUY/POSSESS
- Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm)
- Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.