2 arrested on drug charges in Weakley County, TN

WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN (KFVS) - Two people have been arrested in Weakley County, Tennessee.
According to the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, April 6, John Williams of Troy, Tenn. was stopped by a deputy and a background check revealed several active warrants out of Lake County, Tenn.
Williams had several drugs in his possession including ecstasy, methamphetamine and crack cocaine.
Williams was charged with Possession of Schedule 1 (ecstasy), Possession of Schedule 2 (Methamphetamine) and Possession of Schedule 2 (crack cocaine).
On April 4, deputies responded to a call about an unwanted person at a home. They found Angela Berry, 37, of Chicago, Illinois with 13 baggies of heroin believe to be laced with fentanyl. She admitted she purchased the drugs in Chicago before coming to Tennessee.
Berry was charged with Possession of Schedule 1 (Heroin).
