What you need to know about encountering a snake in your area

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Now that warmer weather is here, so are snakes.
You might see a snake as you do a little spring cleaning, gardening or just might happen to cross one's path while you're walking.
We talked with Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center Naturalist Alex Holmes who said reptiles and amphibians are starting to come out to snack on frogs and other species. He said there are a variety of snakes already out in the area.
"There are certainly snakes in the Southeast Missouri area that are venomous," Holmes said. "There are copperheads, water moccasins (cottonmouth) and could even be rattlesnakes occasionally in some areas."
Holmes said it's not uncommon to see them around your house if you are picking or cleaning up an area. He urges you to be aware that there might be some wildlife animals that you could come in contact with.
"Be careful when you're flipping over wood piles, when you are flipping over old steel," Holmes informed. "If you have any piles that might attract rodents, there are pretty good odds that you're going to attract a rat snake or some non-venomous snakes; and occasionally you might attract a venomous snake."
Many people often wonder what type of snake it is that they encounter. Holmes said the signs aren't so cut and dry though.
"You hear stories about those old hard and fast rules which aren't so hard and fast," Holmes said. "People talk about diamond shaped heads on snakes. Often, your copperheads and rattlesnakes will have a diamond shaped head, as well as your water moccasin. However, when some of our snakes get nervous; when our hognose snakes get nervous, they will flatten out their head to look like a venomous snake. So they scare away a would be predator."
Holmes also mentioned the eyes of the snakes can be deceiving as well.
“You also hear about cat-eyed pupils. That your venomous snakes will have cat eyes and your non-venomous snakes will have round eyes,” Holmes added. “This is mostly true but at night time, if you were to come across a copperhead for example, you would notice that just like our pupils that they are going to dilate and will look round.”
Holmes also said it's not wise to try to attack a snake as they are a protected species.
“The snakes in Missouri are a protected by the wildlife code,” Holmes stated. “It would be illegal to harass or destroy any of our native snakes.”
Holmes added that snakes actually are good as they help with clearing out rodents and other critters you probably don’t want around your home.
"All snakes are good," Holmes said. "All snakes are carnivores. None of them eat vegetables. The vast majority of our snakes we have are eating rodents. So, some will certainly dine on amphibians like frogs and toads. This guy (hognose snake) is an obligate toad eater, but others will dine on rodents. When you have less rodents, you have fewer problems with ticks and other diseases that might be a problem in your area."
Holmes said it's best to just leave them be as they are not a threat.
"10 times out of 10, they're going to go the other way," Holmes said. "Even for some of our venomous snakes, which can pack a punch, they have no desire to get in a scuffle with anybody. They're going to turn around and go the opposite way as soon as they see you or feel your foot steps."
If you need help identifying a snake in your area, you can call the Cape Girardeau Nature Center. For the removal of any snakes, call your local wildlife control.
