What you need to know about encountering a snake in your area

"All snakes are good," Holmes said. "All snakes are carnivores. None of them eat vegetables. The vast majority of our snakes we have are eating rodents. So, some will certainly dine on amphibians like frogs and toads. This guy (hognose snake) is an obligate toad eater, but others will dine on rodents. When you have less rodents, you have fewer problems with ticks and other diseases that might be a problem in your area."