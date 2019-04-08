Thousands honored during National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

(KFVS) - Men and women throughout the country respond to emergency calls every minute.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced that National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week takes place from April 14-20, 2019.
This honors those who pick up the calls for assistance, calls to dispatch emergency professionals and equipment, and render life-saving, pre-arrival instructions to citizens.
“Public safety communications personnel are an integral part of every law enforcement agency,” said Col. Olson. “I thank them for their dedication. I also want to commend the Patrol’s communications personnel. They are living examples of our core values, and their professionalism and resourcefulness strengthen the Patrol’s tradition of excellence.”
MSHP employees joined in recognizing the dedication of Patrol communications personnel as well as other public safety communications professionals throughout our state.
In 1937, MSHP officials said the Missouri Legislature approved plans to create troop locations and radio stations around the state.
At this time radio personnel were hired to man these stations according to officials.
At the time, just 15 radio personnel existed but officials said today, the Patrol’s business and highway emergency phone lines, and radio systems are manned 24 hours a day, seven days a week by 153 communications operators and telecommunicators spread among our nine troop locations.
