Suspect connected to Kansas homicide found in Cape Girardeau, Missouri

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A man connected to a Kansas homicide case was found in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Monday, April 8.
According to Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the man was wanted in connection to the death of Lori Shields, 38, of Norton, Kansas.
At 2:40 a.m., police say the man was screaming for help at a hotel on North Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. Police found he was wanted in connection to the death investigation while they were treating him.
He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries that police say were likely self-inflicted and is in police custody.
Kansas police are working to get a warrant so that the man maybe extradited back to Norton, Kan.
The investigation is ongoing
