Portion of Broadway in Cape Girardeau to close for sewer improvements

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - If you’re driving down Broadway in Cape Girardeau, Missouri you’ll notice a bit of roadwork starting Tuesday, April 9.
According to city officials, the 300 block of Broadway between Lorimier and Fountain streets will be closed Tuesday as of 6 a.m.
The projected is expected to be finished within a week and a half as long as weather permits.
City officials said both intersections will remain open and detours will be posted directing traffic.
The detours will take traffic around the closed block to Themis Street and back to Broadway via Fountain and Lorimier streets.
The closure is due to private sewer improvements.
