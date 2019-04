Check out the 3D visual of the splash pad for the Bob Depro Memorial Fountain! We are still short of our goal and rely on support from our community in order to complete this project. If you are interested in donating, please follow this link. https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=REZ53FH6633X8&source=url