Next total solar eclipse will be 5 years from today

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - The next total solar eclipse will be on Monday, April 8, 2024.
You have five years to prepare for the late afternoon event.
If you live in Cape Girardeau, you’ll be in the path. It will stretch southwest to northeast. The totality in Cape Girardeau will be a whopping one minute and 40 seconds.
In 2017, the total solar eclipse went from northeast to southwest.
The Heartland will be in the area where the 2017 event and the 2024 event will overlap.
