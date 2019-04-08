New MO medical marijuana program updates

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) released updates to the medical marijuana program Monday, April 8.
DHSS has established ten advisory committees. Each of the committees is composed of experts on who will help review draft questions for the facility license applications. Click here for more information about the committees.
Draft rules related to transportation and physicians/health care providers can now be accessed on the DHSS website. DHSS says the rules are in draft form and subject to change. All rules have to be finalized by June 4.
DHSS will soon be issuing a request for proposals for an independent blind scorer for medical marijuana license and certificate applications.
If you would like to make suggestions on the medical marijuana program click here.
DHSS says it is encouraging feedback on the drafts.
To learn more about the upcoming deadlines before medical marijuana licenses are approved in Missouri, click here.
