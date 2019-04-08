Mild, Muggy, and Wet Morning

A mild and humid start compared to today with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. Rain and isolated thunderstorms will be in the Heartland during the early morning. Today will be cloudy to start off, but clouds will decrease as we head into the afternoon. During the late afternoon, we could see scattered redevelopment of rain/storms. Clouds and any type of precipitation will move out by the evening as this low pressure system moves away from the Heartland. High temperatures today will be in the low to mid 70s.