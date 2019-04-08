McCracken Core Library and Research Center celebrates 30 year anniversary

ROLLA, MO (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ Missouri Geological Survey celebrates the 30th anniversary of the McCracken Core Library and Research Center April 25.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Core viewing, displays and exhibits will be available throughout the day, with a presentation about “The Value of Core in Missouri” at 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome, and the event is free of charge. The center is located at 1 Research Drive in Rolla.
Named in honor of staff geologists Earl and Mary McCracken, whose service spanned more than three decades, the 21,000-square-foot facility houses more than 8 million feet of rock cores and cuttings. The center is one of the largest public repositories of its kind in the U.S.
“The center is often used by industry, academia, government and public researchers to access information about the subsurface without the need to drill new and costly boreholes,” said Joe Gillman, director and state geologist with the Missouri Geological Survey, a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. “This saves millions of dollars in research and exploration costs each year.”
