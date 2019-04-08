60,000 massage balls recalled due to burn hazard

(KPLC) - Around 60,000 massage balls, exclusively sold at Target, have been recalled due to burn hazards, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
The products can leak or rupture during or after microwaving, posing a burn hazard to consumers, says CPSC. The firm has received 84 reports of massage balls bursting during microwaving, including 17 reports of burns to various parts of the body.
CPSC says the massagers come in pink and lavender. Here are the affected products:
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled massage balls and return them to any Target store for a full refund, CPSC says. See the full report HERE.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.