Kent Library features poetry creation station during National Library Week

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Employees at Kent Library introduced a fun area for those that want to tap into their creative side.
They assembled magazines, glue, paper and more for a poetry creation station to help celebrate National Library Week.
Students will be able to use the supplies on hand to create collages and blackout poetry from old magazines and newspapers.
We talked with Gracie Kern, a student employee at Kent Library, who was putting together a collage about food at the station.
She took time out of her day to get a little creative but said it's nice to be able to work at the library and talk with people about what are reading.
"Especially graduate students. I love answering their questions because it's so interesting seeing their major and seeing how passionate they are," Kern explained. "Just seeing what they are reading is the most interesting thing I've seen."
Kern said it's also interesting seeing what creations they come up with at the poetry station.
“It’s great seeing people come in and use it,” Kern said. “It’s really interesting seeing what kind of pieces they put together. I mean we have some Bob Ross up here so it’s pretty cool.”
The poetry creation station will remain open during normal business hours at the Kent Library through April 12.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.