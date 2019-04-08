First Alert: Humidity and storms move through the morning

(KFVS) - Humidity and rain are in your forecast with temperatures in the 60s.
Lisa Michaels says rain and isolated thunderstorms will be in the Heartland during the early morning. Those storms and clouds will decrease as we head into the afternoon.
During the late afternoon, we could see scattered redevelopment of rain/storms. Clouds and any type of precipitation will move out by the evening as this low pressure system moves away from the Heartland.
High temperatures today will be in the low to mid 70s.
Sunny conditions and very warm temperatures in the mid to upper 70s will stay around the first several days of this week. Our next chance of seeing thunderstorms is Thursday afternoon and evening.
Temperatures will ‘cool’ back near average heading towards the weekend into the mid 60s.
