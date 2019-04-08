Feral hog hit, killed on I-55 in Cape Girardeau County

A feral hog was hit and killed by a vehicle on I-55 near the 92 mile marker. (Source: KFVS)
By Amber Ruch | April 8, 2019 at 4:47 PM CDT - Updated April 8 at 4:47 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - A feral hog was hit and killed on Interstate 55 by the 92 mile marker.

According to Protection District Supervisor Mark Reed with the Missouri Department of Conservation’s Southeast Regional Office, a passerby reported the dead animal.

He said it was an adult boar, about 125-150 pounds.

Reed called this an “isolated incident” and said the hog was likely traveling on the diversion channel and was pushed into this area by flooding. He said a feral hog might occasionally be killed or spotted in Cape Girardeau County, but they aren’t typically in this area.

