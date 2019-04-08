Feral hog hit, killed on I-55 in Cape Girardeau County

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - A feral hog was hit and killed on Interstate 55 by the 92 mile marker.
According to Protection District Supervisor Mark Reed with the Missouri Department of Conservation’s Southeast Regional Office, a passerby reported the dead animal.
He said it was an adult boar, about 125-150 pounds.
Reed called this an “isolated incident” and said the hog was likely traveling on the diversion channel and was pushed into this area by flooding. He said a feral hog might occasionally be killed or spotted in Cape Girardeau County, but they aren’t typically in this area.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.