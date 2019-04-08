Deputies arrest 4 on drug charges after 2 separate investigations

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - On April 8, deputies said two separate investigations led to four arrests in McCracken County, Kentucky.
Deputies arrested Brittany Medley, Michelle Parker, Jeremy Silvers and Amy Curtin. Medley and Parker are charged with first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Parker is also charged with tampering with physical evidence.
Silvers and Curtin are also charged with first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia as well as public intoxication.
Deputies said they were called to the intersection of Blandville Rd and KY 286, at the old Milan Station, for a complaint about two suspicious vehicles and suspicious persons.
When they arrived, they found 29-year-old Medley and 36-year-old Parker, both from Murfreesboro, Tennessee, inside one vehicle in the area.
Deputies said the other vehicle was gone when they arrived.
As they investigated, deputies said they discovered that Medley had in her possession a pipe with a quantity of marijuana, and a syringe with a quantity of methamphetamine on her person.
A deputy at the scene found a bag that belonged to the women near the vehicle containing methamphetamine, marijuana and various drug paraphernalia including another syringe.
Deputies said Parker had tried to dispose of the evidence when they arrived. Both were arrested and lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail without further incident.
A separate investigation in Saxony Trailer park off of North Friendship road lead to the arrest of Silver and Curtin.
Deputies said they were following up on an investigation of a burglary and saw a car enter the trailer park with three people inside.
Deputies spoke with all three people after they parked at a vacant lot and were out walking through the trailer park.
Deputies said two of the individuals were under the influence of some kind of illicit drug and further investigated.
Silvers, 29, from Louisville, living in Kevil, Ky and Amy Curtain, 35, of Kevil, Ky were arrested.
Deputies said Curtain gave consent to having the vehicle they were in prior to being found in the trailer park searched.
Deputies found methamphetamine and a glass pipe inside of a bag inside of the car.
Silvers and Curtain were both arrested and lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail.
