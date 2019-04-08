Colorado town uses pot sales tax to fund anti-bullying program

LAMAR, CO (CBS) - One elementary school in Colorado is tackling bullying with grant money from a surprising source: marijuana sales.
Colorado became the first state to legalize sales of recreational marijuana in 2014 with a lot of that additional tax revenue earmarked for education. The money funds a program that teaches kids in the town of Lamar how to speak up and act out against bullies.
School days at Parkview Elementary includes the usual classes like reading and math, and the unusual: classes on bullying.
Leslie Treat role plays with her third graders. She played the bully to Tynleigh Medina and Andres Varela knew how to step in.
“...by being instructed of the exact words, then they have the ability to step up and make a difference,” Treat said.
The more than $100,000 a year anti-bullying program is funded by the state using pot sales tax.
Aron Jones is the principal.
“This grant has really shown me that marijuana dollars can be directly used for student success, in this case bully prevention,” Jones said.
For student Parker Daniel, bullying was real. He was a target. When he moved to Colorado from Texas, he said he was picked on for having a different accent. He said one bully even threatened him.
“One boy, he was gonna beat me up on the bus,” Parker said.
Then his friend and fellow student, Khloe Fernandez, stood up to the bully.
“We go to the bully and we tell him to stop or we’re going to tell on him and we’re going to stop it by ourselves,” she said. “He never touched or did anything to Parker again.”
When asked if it was scary going to the bully, she said, “No, because I had my other friends that came with me too.”
Now, because the other students knew how to help, Parker’s bad days are over.
The town of Lamar, Colorado doesn’t permit marijuana shops in town.
Copyright 2019 CBS. All rights reserved.