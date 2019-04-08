Charleston citizens asked to pitch in after street sweeper breaks down

CHARLESTON, MO (KFVS) - Residents of Charleston are being asked to pick up and help out after the city’s street sweeper broke down on Friday. It’s likely that the sweeper will not be operational until after the Charleston-Dogwood Azalea Festival.
Citizens are asked to keep the curb in front of your house clean and offers these tips:
- Don’t blow grass clippings into the street-just point the mower the other way.
- Please just blow or sweep up the small amount of debris at your curb, pick it up, and place in your trash bin.
The city wants the town to look as good as possible for visitors coming to town for the festival.
