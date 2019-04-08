ASP investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Blytheville

BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police are once again investigating an officer-involved shooting in Mississippi County.
The latest shooting occurred Sunday night at Dodge’s Convenience Store, 3605 S. Division St. in Blytheville, leaving one man dead, according to Bill Sadler, public information officer for ASP.
At 11:30 p.m. an officer was called to the store regarding a disturbance. Upon arriving, the officer found 35-year-old Marzues Scott of Blytheville across the street at the Deerfield Inn, 1100 Kari Lane.
According to the news release, Scott “attacked the officer and, during the scuffle, the officer shot Scott who died later at a local hospital.”
Scott’s body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock to determine the manner and cause of death, and for the collection of forensic evidence.
The officer reportedly suffered minor injuries.
Special agents with ASP’s Criminal Investigation Division have been asked to investigate and will submit their findings to the prosecuting attorney who will determine if the officer will face charges.
Earlier this month, ASP was asked to investigate an Osceola police officer shooting of Pete Denzel Edwards during a traffic stop.
Patrolman Dakota Dunklin remains on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
