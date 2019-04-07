Wife surprises retiring soldier with vow renewal for 25th wedding anniversary

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - It was supposed to be a retirement ceremony for U.S. Army SFC Rodney Styer. Instead, it was a surprise vow renewal for his 25th wedding anniversary with his wife April.
Rodney Styer walked into the Lighthouse Baptist Church on Saturday in Cape Girardeau where he was surprised to see his family and friends in place waiting on him for his marriage ceremony.
He was all smiles as his lovely wife April stood up at the alter waiting for him.
"I was prepared for some type of retirement ceremony from the church and my friends and family to be here, but not to renew my vows with my wife," Rodney chuckled.
Rodney locked eyes with April as he stopped at the alter beside his wife.
"25 years ago, we married as strangers," April said to Rodney. "Today you are my very best friend. I would like to know if I can marry my best friend today?"
"Absolutely!" Rodney replied.
The ceremony continued and their vows were renewed. Afterwards, family and friends took turns congratulating the happy couple with handshakes and hugs.
"She is my best friend," Rodney stated. "My life has been because of her. I've been able to accomplish the things that I set out to do because of the strength that I have that she gives me. I just couldn't imagine my life without her."
"The first few years were rough but then he became my best friend," April said. "I fell in love with my best friend."
The happy couple then headed downstairs to commemorate their newly renewed vows and to also celebrate Rodney's 20+ years of service.
"I was a construction engineer," Rodney stated. "We've been from Fort Louis Washington, Fort Bliss, Texas, twice. I went to Fort Lee Virginia. I went to Korea for a year."
"He was in Iraq for 18 months," April added. "That was the hardest tour I think because he never missed a Christmas and he missed two Christmas's in a row that tour."
From here, Rodney and his wife April plan on permanently moving back to the Cape Girardeau area where they will rest and spend more quality time together.
“It’s good to be home,” Rodney said. “I graduated from Jackson back in 1990 so it’s good to be back home.”
