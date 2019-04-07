Sunday Morning Outlook

Unsettled weather is likely at times today and tonight as we get into some warm, humid air south of a warm front. Showers and thunderstorms will not be constant…and in fact we will likely see some sunshine at times….but occasional scattered thunderstorms are likely into Monday morning and a few could reach severe limits. SPC keeps the entire region in the slight risk for today/tonight….with all modes possible but greatest risks being wind and hail. Otherwise it will be breezy, mild and humid with highs in the 70s and dew points in the 60s. This active weather will likely last into Monday morning before we start to dry out as an upper trough heads off to the east…with clearing and drier conditions by late Monday or Monday night.
Tuesday and Wednesday continue to look dry and pleasant as we get under an upper ridge for a couple of days. Models continue to show afternoon temps on Wednesday approaching 80. Unfortunately, that will set us up for some windy and stormy weather Thursday or Thursday night as a strong cold front approaches from the west. Behind this front some cooler weather looks to move in for the end of the week and next weekend.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.