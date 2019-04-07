Illinois to adopt “Tobacco 21” legislation after Gov. Pritzker signs bill

“Today is a milestone day for the health of our communities and especially our young people,” said Pritzker. “We are here today to raise the age to purchase tobacco to 21 in Illinois. This is action that’s supported by the surgeon general, the American Cancer Society, our own Illinois Department of Public Health, our local health departments, by all available research, every standing here and by common sense. For Illinois, it will reduce costs for our state, it will make our schools and communities healthier places to learn and live, and – most importantly – it will save lives. I am so proud to sign this legislation today.”