I-69 reopened in Graves County, KY after semi-truck crash

GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - The Graves County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash involving a semi-truck on I-69 on Saturday, April 6.
According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, a semi-truck carrying 52,000 pounds of iron driven by Michael Burton of Columbia, Ky. overturned when he lost control.
The semi covered all lanes of traffic and was leaking a large amount of fuel. Graves County/ Mayfield Fire and Rescue arrive to stop the leak.
No injuries were reported in the crash. I-69 was closed for about 4 and a half hours while crews cleaned up.
The Mayfield Fire Department, Graves County Emergency Management and Mayfield/Graves County EMS also assisted at the scene.
