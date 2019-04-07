First Alert Sunday Weather Update

New radar and model trends indicate that for the rest of today (Sunday) the best chance of occasional showers and thunderstorms will remain over southeastern counties of the Heartland….specifically the Bootheel, TN and KY. In addition, SPC has downgraded the severe storm risk to just marginal…as thick cloud cover and morning rain may limit instability. Otherwise most of SE MO and S IL may just be mostly cloudy and mild this afternoon, with only slight chance of showers. Tonight, as a cold front approaches from the northwest and an upper trough spins to our south, the chance of showers and storms looks to shift back into MO and IL once again. Showers are still expected to linger into early Monday before retreating off to the east.