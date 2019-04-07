First Alert Sunday Weather Update

New radar and model trends indicate that for the rest of today (Sunday) the best chance of occasional showers and thunderstorms will remain over southeastern counties of the Heartland….specifically the Bootheel, TN and KY. In addition, SPC has downgraded the severe storm risk to just marginal…as thick cloud cover and morning rain may limit instability. Otherwise most of SE MO and S IL may just be mostly cloudy and mild this afternoon, with only slight chance of showers. Tonight, as a cold front approaches from the northwest and an upper trough spins to our south, the chance of showers and storms looks to shift back into MO and IL once again. Showers are still expected to linger into early Monday before retreating off to the east.
Tuesday and Wednesday continue to look dry and pleasant as we get under an upper ridge for a couple of days. Models continue to show afternoon temps on Wednesday approaching 80. Unfortunately, that will set us up for some windy and stormy weather Thursday or Thursday night as a strong cold front approaches from the west. Behind this front some cooler weather looks to move in for the end of the week and next weekend.
4/7 5 am ba
