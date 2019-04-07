First Alert Sunday Evening Forecast

Despite concerns about strong storms, it stayed mostly cooler and less volatile for most of us Sunday, with rain and a few thunderstorms limited mainly to southeastern counties. However there is still a good chance of showers and thunderstorms redeveloping this evening and overnight with a weak front easing in from the northwest and an upper low developing over Arkansas. SPC has downgraded us to a marginal severe threat but a few strong storms with small hail and heavy downpours are still possible overnight. Rain looks to linger into Monday morning…but should be pushing out from west to east during the morning hours tomorrow….and we should be dry with some sunshine by afternoon.
Still looking at a couple of really nice days mid-week, specifically Tuesday and Wednesday…as we develop an upper ridge. Could see afternoon highs close to 80° by Wednesday afternoon. However, a strong upper trough and cold front will be approaching from the west by late Thursday with strong gradient winds and a good chance of rain and thunderstorms. Will have to monitor for a severe weather threat, certainly. Behind this front (Thursday night?) a much cooler air mass will blow in for the end of the week. Right now Friday is shaping up as a cool, breezy day.
