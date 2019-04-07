First Alert Sunday Evening Forecast

Despite concerns about strong storms, it stayed mostly cooler and less volatile for most of us Sunday, with rain and a few thunderstorms limited mainly to southeastern counties. However there is still a good chance of showers and thunderstorms redeveloping this evening and overnight with a weak front easing in from the northwest and an upper low developing over Arkansas. SPC has downgraded us to a marginal severe threat but a few strong storms with small hail and heavy downpours are still possible overnight. Rain looks to linger into Monday morning…but should be pushing out from west to east during the morning hours tomorrow….and we should be dry with some sunshine by afternoon.