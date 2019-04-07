First Alert: Rain, thunderstorms today

(KFVS) - Showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the day.
Meteorologist Brian Alworth says a few storms may be severe.
Otherwise, the day will be breezy and more humid. Highs will be 74 to 78.
By Sunday night, there will be periods of showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Lows will be 57 to 63.
Monday also has a chance of showers and storms, mainly in the morning then the rest of the day will be partly to mostly cloudy. Highs about 70 to 76.
