1 dead after single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Marshall County, KY

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - One person is dead after a fatal motorcycle crash on KY 348 on Saturday, April 6.
According to Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Robert Lee, 31, of Hickory, Ky. was traveling west on KY 348 when he lost control and left the roadway.
Lee was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The cause of the collision is under investigation.
The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the West Marshall Fire Department and Marshall County EMS
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.