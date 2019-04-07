Big catfish caught in flooded creek in Cape Girardeau County

APPLE CREEK, MO (KFVS) - Clint Cotton and his wife Alison ventured out to the swollen Apple Creek area in Cape Girardeau County where they were able to catch a big catfish Sunday morning.
The fish weighed in at 40 pounds and 13 ounces.
Clint said they had caught the fish on a 20 hook trout line.
"He was too big for our net," Clint said. "I had to lean over and grab him by the mouth while my wife grabbed the other end and we wrestled it in the boat."
Clint parked on a flooded road where he and his wife took to the waters in a little john boat. They made their way to the Apple Creek area in northern Cape Girardeau County where the area is flooded due to high river levels.
They used perch for bait. Clint had plenty of help from his fishing buddy, their 1-year-old daughter Marina who caught some of the bait earlier for this trip.
After the big fish was caught, they took several pictures. One of those pictures was the fish held up next to their daughter, which was bigger than her.
They plan on going back out soon to try to catch more big fish in the area.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.