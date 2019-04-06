Your Updated Friday Evening Forecast

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -Good Friday Evening Heartland. Most of the Heartland is seeing mostly cloudy skies. We are beginning to see a few breaks in the clouds, and this will continue through the evening hours. Temperatures are mild and will slowly fall into the 50s later this evening. Lows by morning will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Saturday we will likely start off with areas of patchy fog. Skies will be come partly cloudy late in the day. Highs will reach the lower to middle 70s.
There is a chance for storms to move into the area after midnight tomorrow night and then redevelop during the day Sunday. A few of these storms could become strong with hail and high winds the main threats.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.