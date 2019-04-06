MO HEALTHNET offers free pain treatments

(KFVS) - A new healthcare program allows people enrolled in mo health net to try other treatments like physical therapy, chiropractic care, even acupuncture all at no cost.
The Missouri Department of Social Services hopes this to reduce prescription drug abuse and overdose deaths and also have better health outcomes for patients.
Physical Therapist Ryan Bandermann says his goal is to to solve the source of someone’s chronic pain, which he says is more common then most people think.
“Chronic pain is just really the time period you’ve had pain," Dr. Bandermann. "Chronic pain can be caused by many different things. It can be caused after a surgery, It can be caused after an injury, It can be caused after an auto accident. Physical therapy is an incredible way to address pain. It is evidence based medicine and we use research to back up what we are doing and we get outcomes.”
Bandermann says eligible patients can get up to 30 free visits per year with this new opportunity.
If your interested you should talk to your doctor, because a physician has to refer you to one of these other pain treatment options.
