Mayfield, KY man arrested on Domestic Assault charges
Mayfield Police Department vehicle (Source:KFVS)
By Kyle Hinton | April 6, 2019 at 3:50 PM CDT - Updated April 6 at 3:50 PM

MAYFIELD, KY (KFVS) - A Mayfield, Kentucky man has been arrested after assaulting his girlfriend on Friday, April 5.

According to police, officers arrived at a home on the 100 block of South 15th Street to a reported domestic violence call.

The victim said that her boyfriend, Thomas White, 51, became angry during an arguement. She took a phone and attempted to leave, when White took the phone and hit the her in the face. She was able to get out.

White was arrested on Fourth-Degree domestic assault charges and was taken to the Graves County Jail for booking.

