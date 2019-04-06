Mayfield, KY man arrested on Domestic Assault charges

MAYFIELD, KY (KFVS) - A Mayfield, Kentucky man has been arrested after assaulting his girlfriend on Friday, April 5.
According to police, officers arrived at a home on the 100 block of South 15th Street to a reported domestic violence call.
The victim said that her boyfriend, Thomas White, 51, became angry during an arguement. She took a phone and attempted to leave, when White took the phone and hit the her in the face. She was able to get out.
White was arrested on Fourth-Degree domestic assault charges and was taken to the Graves County Jail for booking.
