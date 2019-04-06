Hundreds compete in Special Olympics Spring games

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - The Southeast Area Special Olympics and the Cape Girardeau Parks and Rec Department hosted its annual Spring Games event in Cape Girardeau on Saturday.
Hundreds of participants were on hand at the SEMO Student Recreation Center as athletes competed in a variety of track and field events.
Spectators watched and cheered them on at every event.
Athletes participated in the softball throw, standing and running long jump, a variety of meter runs and walks and more.
Athletes were awarded medals after each race.
Luke Blattel is a athlete at the Special Olympics games. He said he wanted to come out and compete against all the athletes to have fun and be able to meet more people.
Blattel even helps some of the athletes with training for the event and said it’s great that they are able to compete in the games.
"It gives them more opportunities to do more things that they wouldn't do in high school," Blattel said. "They'll be able to come out here an participate with their friends, do more stuff and be able to go to state and do things with other people around the state."
We talked with a coach there at the games that helps more than a dozen of her students prepare for the games.
North County Special Olympics Coach Jeanetta Sansoucie has trained her students since January for the event. She said it's great to see her students being active and having fun.
“A lot of the times the kids don’t get to be actively involved in stuff like this and this is a great opportunity to get involved, to be active and they really enjoy it and have a good time,” Sansoucie said.
