First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Nice Saturday on the way before the weather turns unsettled and potentially stormy again tonight into Sunday. With clearing skies early this morning it will likely get cool enough for some areas of fog to develop…but overall look for a partly cloudy and warmer day with afternoon highs in the low 70s north to upper 70s south. Winds will be pretty light…good for outdoor work. Tonight into Sunday moisture returns rapidly from the south along with periods of showers and thunderstorms. A few strong storms are possible overnight but the main severe weather threat will be Sunday and Sunday evening. We are outlooked in the ‘slight risk’ area…but all modes of severe still look possible including hail, damaging wind gusts and isolated tornados.