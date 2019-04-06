First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

An extended period of unsettled and potentially stormy wet weather starts tonight as a warm front lifts northward through the region. Humidity will increase and we’ll begin a period of occasional showers and thunderstorms that will last through Sunday night or even Monday morning. We are still in the ‘slight risk’ region for severe thunderstorms on Sunday. Hard to time the storm threat…but models are pointing to a few strong storms in the morning and then more possible later in the afternoon or evening. Although the severe weather threat is not high…all modes are possible including isolated tornadoes. This period of active weather may not completely wind down until Monday morning as an upper low slips off to the southeast. Rainfall amounts look to be in the 1 to 3 inch range..with the heaviest amounts over our southeastern counties e.g. KY and TN.