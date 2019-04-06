‘Defender of the people’: Wrongfully jailed ex-cop becomes attorney

ANNAPOLIS, MD (WJLA/CNN) - Friday was a day Jonathan Newton could not have imagined a few years ago.
Newton did something he thought was right but that led to an extremely trying time. Now, he has the final say on his life's direction.
Newton stood and took the oath for admission to the state bar before the Maryland Court of Appeals on Friday.
He is now a new lawyer at the age of 46, a life coming full circle.
"There's a lot of emotions that ran through me,” Newton said. “This started in 2012. It has been seven years. I wish my dad could've been here."
The former police officer said he wants to help people.
But while working for a boss he considered corrupt, he made a decision that changed everything.
“I blew the whistle on a sitting sheriff in Georgia,” he said.
In retaliation, Newton said he was falsely accused of serious crimes and in 2011, he was indicted and sat in jail for 14 days.
His mother said it was the low point of his life.
"It shredded him, but it strengthened him, because he had a purpose,” Romaine Newton said. “He knew that he was innocent."
In jail, Newton decided to become a lawyer, and when his name was cleared, he went to law school.
"Life can begin with one change of an attitude, with one change of a plan," he said.
Newton now starts a new career with his family in front of a statue of Thurgood Marshall.
He now plans to use the system to help others.
"It does bad things when it goes unchecked and our job is … I'm going to be a defender of the people,” Newton said. “Our job is to make sure that the system does carry forth its mission to deliver due process."
