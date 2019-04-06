Carnival event raises awareness for autism

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Hundreds came out to the Eagles in Cape Girardeau to help celebrate Autism Awareness month.
Children were able to play a variety of carnival games, color, get their face painted, bounce in a bouncy house and more. They even were able to check out a mobile space museum, get in a helicopter, a fire truck and a police car.
Everyone at the event that has a booth there helps provide services for those with autism.
The Autism Awareness of Southeast Missouri welcomed everyone at the free event to spread awareness for autism and answer any questions people might have.
"Autism is the number one growing neurological disability in the United States," Autism Awareness of Southeast Missouri Director April Swofford said. "With that being said, there are a ton of people getting diagnosed daily. This is something that is rapidly growing. So we need that information and we need it to be aware to the community."
For more information on autism, visit www.autismsemo.org.
