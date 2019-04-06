Cape Girardeau Rotary Club celebrates 100 years

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Rotary Club is celebrating a big milestone.
The Rotary Club gathered at the Isle Casino to mark its 100th year of service.
Rotary International President Elect Mark Maloney says the milestone is a pretty big deal.
“You’re talking about maybe 300 clubs that have achieved this age at this stage and so this is one of the oldest clubs in the world,” said Maloney.
The Cape Girardeau Rotary Club is one of 35,000 clubs in the world.
