18 year old accused of threatening to shoot up Perryville, Missouri school

PERRYVILLE, MO (KFVS) - Three students are accused of talking about shooting up a school.
Rylan D. Carlson, 18, of Perryville, was charged with felony second-degree terroristic threat.
On Wednesday, March 13, around 10:45 a.m., detectives were contacted by the high school assistant principal. He told them that earlier that morning a student at Perryville High School overheard three students discussing “shooting up the school.”
Court documents state the student witness reported hearing one of the three say, “Hey, let’s shoot up the school” while another student said, “I already have a shotgun and pistol, all we need is an AR15.”
According to court documents, the student witness identified the three students. Two of them are juveniles. The third was identified as Carlson.
The assistant principal told detectives all three were interviewed separately. He said the first juvenile admitted to the conversation and admitted to naming specific types of weapons that could be used. He said the first juvenile also admitted to having weapons in his home.
According to court documents, the second juvenile was combative during the interview and said, “I have an AR15 with a 100 round clip, you’d have fun trying to load that.” He first admitted to the group conversation about shooting up the school, then denied it before again admitting it took place, court records state.
The documents say Carlson told detectives he was the one who initiated the conversation.
He reportedly said he could bring in “School Shooter Shockley,” a non-student friend of his to help them.
According to court documents, he admitted to having weapons in his home. During a consent search of the home on March 14, detectives say they confirmed the presence of weapons and ammunition.
