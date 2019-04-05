Volunteers to clean up parks in Cape Girardeau, Jackson

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - Volunteers will be out cleaning up parks in Cape Girardeau and Jackson on Saturday, April 27.
Volunteers for Friends of the Park Day will plant flower beds, mulch playgrounds, paint playground equipment and more in various parks around Cape Girardeau.
It starts at Capaha Park Shelter 3. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. and the cleanup starts at 9 a.m.
Volunteers will be provided lunch and a free t-shirt, while supplies last.
Jackson’s annual Park Day is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. at Pavilion #1 on Parkview Street in the City Park. All volunteers will receive a free t-shirt and donuts.
Residents, businesses and service groups are welcome.
If you can’t attend the event on April 27, but would like to help clean up, you can contact the City of Jackson for more details on other opportunities to participate.
Community members in both Cape Girardeau and Jackson are also encouraged to clean up other park sites and areas around town, such as areas around your homes, businesses, churches, schools and more.
