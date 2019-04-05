SIUC sorority creates scholarship for undocumented students

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - Over the past two semesters, members of Gamma Phi Omega at Southern Illinois University Carbondale have been raising funds for a special scholarship to help undocumented students pay for pricey college tuition.
Sandra Rivas is the scholarship chair for the sorority, who said this year they raised $800 - the most they’ve ever raised. That money will go to two applicants and be divided based on essays and other criteria.
“For DACA students, there aren’t that many scholarships at universities,” Rivas said, “as Latinos, I feel like we’re always trying to reach out and help people when we can. So if we can fund raise and be able to give them some sort of award, why wouldn’t we?”
Rivas said the young women did things like hold bake sales, car washes, they even took shaving cream pies to the face for a dollar a piece.
Martha Osornio received the scholarship last year, and says it helped her immensely with getting through school.
“We don’t get any financial aid. So any FAFSA - federal money - we don’t receive any of that. We aren’t allowed to apply for grants. Some scholarships require US citizenship,” she said, “I was looking at about $3000 in outstanding balances, so anything I could get from scholarships really helped.”
Osornio has since graduated and now works as an admissions councilor at SIUC where she says she tries to inspire students like her to get an education.
“I just want to share my story and tell other students that if I can do it, they can do it,” she said, “I think that makes a world of difference. Especially in the atmosphere and political climate we’re living in. You need all the motivation and resources you can get.”
If you’d like to learn more about the scholarship, you can email Rivas at sandrarivas18@siu.edu
