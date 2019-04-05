Sikeston teen opens dress boutique and donates profits back into the community

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A young entrepreneur in Sikeston is making a difference in her community with prom dresses.
“I started my business when a friend told me she couldn’t go to her dance because her parents couldn’t afford a dress,” said Leilani Smith.
She started Leilani’s Dream Dresses three years ago when she was in 7th grade.
“I started buying dresses and renting them out to girls who want to look beautiful and save money,” said Smith.
She said each year her business has grown.
“This is my best year so far I feel like it’s better since I’m in high school and I can help more high school girls,” said Smith.
Smith said she has sizes zero through 22.
"I try to get something everyone would like. So, I have a wide range of styles and brands,” said Smith.
After expanding her inventory, Smith doesn’t pocket the money she earns. Instead, she donates it back into the community.
“The rest of my proceeds I donate to the bull dog pantry. And the Sikeston bulldog pantry is where kids can go get personal items food and clothing,” said Smith.
Renting a dress from Smith is just $100 and after you return it damage-free you get $30 back.
“I feel like I’m helping a lot of girls and I feel like they are more confident when they walk out knowing that I have a beautiful dress on and that I’m beautiful on the inside and outside. I think that’s what matters,” said Smith.
